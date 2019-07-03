Kashmir
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 4, 2019, 1:10 AM

Pictures of 2 missing youth from Baramulla holding guns go viral

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 4, 2019, 1:10 AM

Purported pictures of two missing youth of Baramulla district with guns went viral on social media today.

A picture of Uzair Amin Bhat, a class 12th passout and resident of Chesti Colony Old Town Baramulla carrying AK 47 rifle surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Trending News

Day 2: 5000 yatris leave for Amarnath shrine

Farooq Abdullah reviews yatra arrangements

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: Govt

Shujaat Bukhari murder case | J&K Police approaches CBI for Red Corner Notice against accused

In an another viral picture, a missing  youth identified as Arif Maqbool Bhat of Athoora Kreeri carrying gun has also surfaced.

A police official claimed that “both missing youth were earlier involved in the anti- national activities.”

“We are ascertaining authenticity of the viral pictures. They were earlier arrested on charges of militancy related activities” he said. 

Related News