Pillion rider killed, biker critically injured after hit by dumper truck in north Kashmir's Pattan

Representational Image
Representational Image

A pillion rider died on spot and the biker sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a dumper truck in Pattan area along highway in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon. 

News agency GNS reported that a dump truck (Tipper) bearing registration number JK-05D 2212 hit the bike near Hanjiweera locality in Pattan.

In the incident, the pillion rider, Mudasir Hussain Wani, son of Abdul Rashid Wani, resident of Modergund Bandipora died on spot while the biker Javid Qadir Lone, son of Ghulam Qadir Lone of Arun Bandipora received critical injuries. 

The injured has been shifted to Trauma Hospital Pattan for immediate treatment. 

