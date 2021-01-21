Piping ceremonies held in Handwara, Bandipora

Piping ceremonies of recently promoted Sub-Inspectors as Inspectors were held in districts of Handwara and Bandipora.

According to a statement, in Handwara, piping ceremony of recently promoted Sub-inspector as Inspector was held at District Police Office Handwara. The promoted officer was decorated with his new rank by SP Handwara Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy along with other senior officers who expressed happiness over his promotion.

On the occasion, SP Handwara congratulated the promoted officer and advised him to remain committed towards his duties and ensure better public service.

Similarly, In Bandipora, Piping ceremony was held at Conference Hall DPL Bandipora. The promoted officers were decorated with their new ranks by SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik along with other senior officers who expressed happiness over their promotion.

On the occasion, SSP Bandipora congratulated all the newly promoted officers and their families and advised them to continue doing work with more enthusiasm and highest degree of dedication. During the colourful ceremonies, the newly promoted Officers expressed their gratitude towards Police department for conferring their next ranks and timely up gradation. They also pledged to work with same zeal and enthusiasm.