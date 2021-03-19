Piping ceremony held at District Police Office Awantipora

The piping ceremony of the recently-promoted Head Constable as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was held at DPO Awantipora on Friday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the promoted officer was decorated with his new rank by SSP AwantiporaTahirSaleem who expressed happiness over his promotion.

It said that the Saleem congratulated the promoted officer and advised him to remain committed towards his duties and ensure better public service.

The statement said that the promoted officer pledged to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

It said that during the ceremony, the newly-promoted officer expressed his gratitude towards Police department for conferring his next rank and timely upgradation.

The Police statement said that other senior officers of the Police district were also present on the occasion and congratulated the promoted officer.