Piping ceremony held at District Police Office Shopian

Piping ceremony of recently promoted Sub-Inspectors as Inspectors was held at DPO Shopian.

According to a statement, the promoted officers were decorated with their new ranks by SSP ShopianAmritpal Singh along with other senior officers who expressed happiness over their promotion. “On the occasion, SSP Shopian congratulated all the newly promoted officers and their families and advised them to continue doing work with more enthusiasm and highest degree of dedication. During the colourful ceremony, the newly promoted Officers expressed their gratitude towards Police department for conferring their next ranks and timely up gradation. They also pledged to work with same zeal and enthusiasm,” the statement said.