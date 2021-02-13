Placed under house arrest: Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that she was prevented from moving out of her residence on the Gupkar road in Srinagar for going to south Kashmir’s Pulwama district to meet the family of AtharMushtaq, killed in Lawaypora “encounter” with the forces on December 30, 2020.

In a video tweeted by Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief is seen arguing with a forces’ officer at the gate of her residence asking reasons for stopping her from moving out.

“Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit family of AtharMushtaq, killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his body. This is normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir (sic),” Mufti tweeted. “This reign of suppression and terror in Kashmir is the unvarnished and unpalatable truth that GOI wants to hide from the rest of the country. A 16 year old is killed & then hurriedly buried denying his family the right and chance to perform his last rites.”

Three persons, AejazGanai from Pulwama, Zubair Lone from Shopian and AtharMushtaq from Pulwama were killed in an “encounter” at Lawaypora in Srinagar.

The families of those killed have been claiming that their sons were not militants. They have been demanding that the bodies of the deceased be returned.