Placement drive for students held at Budgam

The District Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC) Budgam in collaboration with District Administration Budgam today conducted a Job fair for Diploma and ITI pass outs under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) at New Conference Hall, here.

The Job fair was organised under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza and hundreds of Diploma and ITI pass out students participated in the fair and applied for various jobs available.

The DC on the occasion urged the youth to come forward and make full use of the placement drive. He said that the government employment is shrinking day by day and has very limited scope of job opportunities.

He reiterated that the private sector has huge potential to absorb many unemployed youth and give ample opportunities to build carriers of thousands of students.

He said the youth, once successful as entrepreneurs will provide jobs to others rather than being job seekers.

The DC further said that placement drive initiatives shall continue to be held in future as well.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz and KTM actively participated in the programme. The day-long placement drive was also attended by CPO Budgam, Rafiq Ahmad, Assistant Director Employment, Miss Hafsa and other concerned.