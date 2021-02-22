Plant distribution camp held at Harwan

A one day farmer’s awareness / plant distribution camp was organized today by Horticulture Department at DarbaghHarwan Srinagar.

Chief Horticulture Officer Srinagar C L Sharma explained about the incentive under all scheme of Horticulture Department. Organic farming was discussed in detail with the use of homemade pesticide for control of minor pest and disease of field crops.

Expert from Horticulture Department were also present there who had close interactive session with the farmers. Sharma explained various schemes of the department to all participants and emphasized on taking maximum benefit of these scheme.

Before concluding, 1300 plants of apple, plum and pear were distributed to the participants under backyard scheme. Horticulture Development Officer Shalimar Malik Aabida presented formal vote of thanks. It was informed that the distribution of plants will continue at HDO Office Shalimar till 5th of March 2021.