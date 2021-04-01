Plantation drive held at Aarifeen School Baramulla

In continuation of the school’s efforts to make its campus green, a plantation drive was held by Aarifeen School of Excellence in collaboration with the Department of Social Forestry range Baramulla on Thursday.

On this occasion, the students of Eco Club participated in several activities including plantation of conifer saplings within and around the school campus. The Eco club was established at Aarifeen School of Excellence to empower students to participate and take up meaningful environmental activities and projects. The students of the Eco Club were holding posters with messages, “He who plants a Tree, Plants A Hope”; “Save Trees, Save Planet”; “The best time to plant a tree is today” written on them.

Around two dozen conifer tree saplings were planted during the day-long drive and will continue till tomorrow in which educators and other staff members will also participate.