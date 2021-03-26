Plantation drive held at CHC Sopore

Health Department in collaboration with Social Forestry Division Baramulla organized a plantation drive at Community Health Centre (CHC) Sopore and other adjacent health institutions on Friday.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by Incharge Officer Sopore Dr Rudiyana and other officials from health department of Sopore town.

“Apart from medicines, a healthy atmosphere is essential for patients to recovery early. We carry out plantation drives in health institutions to beautify the hospitals and improve the aesthetics of hospital campus,” said Dr Rudhiyana.