Plantation drive held at International Islamic School Peerbagh

A plantation drive was held by International Islamic School in collaboration with Department of Social Forestry – Range Budgam within and around the campus of the School by students and staff.

According to a statement, G N Var, President, Private Schools’ Association, Imran Ahmad Bhat, Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate), Mushtaq Ahmad – Range Officer, Budgam (Department of Social Forestry), Mutahir Zubair Khan, Principal IIS and others were present on the occasion.

“All guests, multiple students and teachers planted trees and importance of plantation in ecosystem was discussed and impressed upon, with strict adherence to the SOPs in view of COVID-19,” the statement reads.