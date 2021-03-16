Plantation drive held at KU's North Campus

Kashmir University North Campus organised a plantation drive in continuation with the varsity’s efforts to make all its satellite campuses green.

According to a statement issued here, ten Chinar tree saplings and 290 Conifer tree saplings were planted during the day-long drive, organised in collaboration with Jhelum Valley Forest Division, Baramulla.

Director North Campus Dr Pervez Ahmad said that plantation of trees at a large scale will not only curb deforestation and soil erosion but also help maintain biodiversity to revitalize life on planet Earth.

“We want our young students to lead such plantation drives and send out a message in the society about the importance of trees,” he said.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir for their active support to the development of off-site campuses of the university.

Dr Khurshid A Qazi, senior faculty at North Campus and Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, Divisional Forest Officer, led the drive on the campus premises.

Dr Khurshid emphasised on the need for planting more and more trees to make the environment cleaner and greener, while Parvaiz Ahmad introduced the ‘Green J&K Plantation Scheme’ under which one crore tree saplings are being planted across the UT until the end of this month.