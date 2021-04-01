Plantation drive held at Manasbal

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today initiated a plantation drive at Manasbal Park by planting a deodar sapling on the banks of the Manasbal Lake.

During the drive, the DC was accompanied by SE R&B Ganderbal, Tanveer Mir and DFO Ganderbal, Owais Mir besides others. The DC, in her address, said that plantation goes a long way in addressing the pressing environmental challenges. She emphasized that people from all walks of life should come forward in this noble cause and help in enhancing the green cover of the district.

While praising the aesthetics of the lake she said that Manasbal Lake being one of the major tourist attractions of the district requires protection and one way to do it is to afforest its catchment area.

Superintending Engineer R&B, Circle Ganderbal who holds additional charge of Executive Engineer, Manasbal Development Authority informed that efforts are underway to develop this park into a beautiful recreation area which will add to its tourist influx especially during yatra season when large numbers of outsiders visit the district.

District Forest Officer, Owais Mir informed that the Forest department has taken various initiatives to treat the catchment area of the lake by way of afforestation. He also informed that a city park is to be developed in 2021-22 on the Kondbal hillock overlooking the lake which shall include nature trails and treks for city tourists.