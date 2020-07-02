Play proactive role in preventing spread of COVID: DC Baramulla

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo Thursday asked members of Municipal Council (MC) to play a proactive role in preventing spread of the virus in their respective areas.

The DC chaired a meeting of MC members to discuss various anti-Corona measures to contain the transmission of virus.

“Play a proactive role and sensitize various stakeholders in your respective areas to prevent spread of the virus,” the DC said.

He urged upon MC members for adoption of preventive measures productive for averting the risk of infection.

The DC emphasized for maintaining sanitation and hygiene and urged upon the people to follow all the requisite advisories and guidelines issued in connection with COVID-19.

He also exhorted upon the vulnerable persons, especially senior citizens, to remain more cautious and not assemble at such spots where the gathering is expected.

DC also directed the SSP Baramulla to ensure the implementation of all the SOPs and guidelines and said that any kind of laxity won’t be tolerated. Executive Officers of the district, various officers and officials among other functionaries attended the meeting.