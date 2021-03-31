Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 10:33 AM

Pleasant weather forecast in Kashmir during next 48 hours

Srinagar had 6.6, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Weather remained generally dry in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast dry and pleasant weather in Kashmir during the next 48 hours.

“Weather generally remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday. Fair, dry weather is expected in the valley during the next 48 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.6, Kargil minus 3.4 and Drass minus 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.1, Katra 15.5, Batote 9.3, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 7.0 as the minimum temperature.

