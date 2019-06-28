Plight of Kashmiri political prisoners: Mirwaiz asks rights bodies to intervene

Also Read | Auto Draft

Hurriyat (M) chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday sought the intervention of international rights bodies to end the plight of the political prisoners.

“At Jamia today, the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners in various jails outside Kashmir a matter of concern for all. Despite the Indian Supreme Court ruling prisoners deliberately kept in outside jails. Urge HR organisations and ICRC to intervene,” said the Mirwaiz, in a tweet.

