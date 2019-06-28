Kashmir
UPDATED: June 28, 2019, 4:52 PM

Plight of Kashmiri political prisoners: Mirwaiz asks rights bodies to intervene

UPDATED: June 28, 2019, 4:52 PM
Hurriyat (M) chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday sought the intervention of international rights bodies to end the plight of the political prisoners.

“At Jamia today, the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners in various jails outside Kashmir a matter of concern for all. Despite the Indian Supreme Court ruling prisoners deliberately kept in outside jails. Urge HR organisations and ICRC to intervene,” said the Mirwaiz, in a tweet.

Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani had called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers against the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners.

