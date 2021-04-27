Plug shortfall of testing kits, vaccines: NC tells Govt

National Conference (NC) Tuesday asked the government to ensure supply of RT-PCR, RAT testing kits and COVID shield vaccines at health facilities across Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Tuesday asked the government to ensure supply of RT-PCR, RAT testing kits and COVID-19 vaccines at health facilities across south Kashmir areas which he rued were running out of supply of these indispensable items.

Masoodi, who earlier visited health facilities in various south Kashmir areas including Khrew, AwantiporaTral, Wuyun and Pampore to learn about the quality of services being extended to the patients, came to know about the shortfall of RT-PCR, RAT kits and COVID-19 vaccines in SDH Pampore, PHC Awantipora, and Tral.

Expressing concern over the glitches, he said the administration was duty bound to ensure availability of adequate staff and vaccines including testing kits at all health centers, which he said had unfortunately been left unattended to.

“The local staff is doing a good job but it is the short fall of required kits, critical drugs and other essentials medicines, which is hampering the treatment, testing as well as vaccination drive. The morale of our COVID warriors is high in these difficult times,” Masoodi said.