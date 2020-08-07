PM delivers inaugural addresses at Higher Education conclave

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir along with Deans of Schools and other faculty members Friday attended the online conclave on “Transformational Reforms in Higher Education” under National Education Policy-2020.

Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof Parveen Pandit, Finance Officer, Prof Fayaz A Nika also attended the conclave which was organized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In his inaugural address, a statement said, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said National Education Policy was approved after extensive deliberations over three to four years and brainstorming over lakhs of suggestions. He said healthy debate and discussions were taking place on the policy across the country.

The Prime Minister said for years education system remained unchanged, leading to lopsided priorities were people were focusing on either on becoming a doctor, an engineer or a lawyer. He said there was no mapping of the interest, ability and demand.

Speaking on the occasion, HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Policy will prove to be a landmark plan for the educational aspirations of students to compete with the best in the world. “Universities and higher education institutions have a unique role to play not only in terms of helping us overcome this crisis through the work of scientists and researchers around the world, but also to build the economy, polity and the society,” he said. The UGC chairman, Prof DP Singh, Vice Chancellors of other Universities and heads of institutions also spoke during the conclave.