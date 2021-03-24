PM Modi appeals people to visit Kashmir Tulip Garden on opening day

Ahead of the opening of Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to visit the majestic tourist attraction.

“Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” PM Modi tweeted this afternoon.

The PM said that the opening of the garden was “special for Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom,’ he wrote in another tweet.