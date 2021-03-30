PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from COVID-19

Kashmir, Latest News
Irshad Khan
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 2:44 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished good health and speedy recovery to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who has tested positive for COVID-19. 

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,” Modi tweeted. 

The prime minister’s tweet came after Omar Abdullah, also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, informed people through Twitter about his father’s diagnosis.   

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” he said.

