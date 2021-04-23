PM to launch e-property cards today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the distribution of e-property cards under the ‘SWAMITVA scheme’ on Saturday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As many as 4.09 lakh property owners will be given their e-property cards on National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24), which will also mark the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the distribution of e-property cards through video conferencing, the PMO statement said.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme was launched by the prime minister on April 24, 2020 as a central sector scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India. It paves the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for availing loans and other financial benefits, the statement said.