PM's Kashmir hospitality remarks reflect his urge to boost J&K economy: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday welcomed a recent tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that encouraged the people of the country to cherish J&K’s spectacular natural beauty and hospitable culture of its people.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that for the past two years, like other sectors of the economy, the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir was severely hit.

He said that the PM’s tweet at this point of time reflected a ray of hope for the people affiliated with the tourism sector and equally exhibits his profound concern for welfare of the people of J&K.

“I along with my party leadership welcome the latest tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of J&K are famous for their kind and hospitable nature worldwide. Such generous words from the top leadership of the country will immensely help bolster the tourism activities in the region,” Bukhari said.

He said since August 2019 coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the families affiliated with the tourism sector had suffered immensely but in the meantime opening of Tulip Garden has opened doorways for inland tourism for the domestic tourists of the country. “The people of the country are always welcome here. They don’t have to travel to far off countries to experience breathtaking sceneries, lush green meadows and famous flower gardens. It is all here, the Paradise on earth is waiting for you all to pay a visit,” Bukhari said.