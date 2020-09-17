Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:48 AM

Poetic collection 'Sozindraaz' released

GK News Network
Bazm-e-Shabaan Bandipora, a literary organization released poetic collection of popular Sufi Poet Shabaan Sahib Konan ‘Sozindraaz’ compiled by noted poet Majeed Majazi.

The book was released by noted poet, scholar and critique Shahbaaz Hakbari who was Chief Guest during the book release function.

On the occasion several poets presented their papers on different topic besides reviewing the book. Discussions were also held with regard to the poetic collection of the poet.

Among others, General Secretary Halq-e-Adab Sonawari Shakir Shafi, President Wahaab Cultural Society Dr Reyaz ul Hassan, General Secretary Literary Forum Bandipora Mansoor Muntazir, Shameem Rasheed, Dr. Muhammad Amin Para and  others present on the occasion.

