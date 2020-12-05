Poetry collection Gulban-e-Khayal released

Gulban-e-Khayal, an urdu poetry collection by noted poet and physician, Dr Gazanfar Ali was released on Saturday at Hall of Life Foundation, Chrar-e-Sharif.

According to a statement, Kashmir Market Adab-wa-Saqafat, Chrar-e-Sharif organised both offline and online functions to mark the release of the book.

The online function was presided over by renowned writer, scholar and poet, Professor Mohammad Zamaan Azurda whereas Head of Department Jamia Milia Delhi, Eraq Raza Zedi was guest of honour.

A selected gathering of local poets, writers, teaching faculty of Life Foundation and prominent citizens including advocate Waseem Rasool, Nazir Salik, Yaseen Madhosh were also present on the occasion.

Noted writer, critic and poet Ali Ahsan presented a thought provoking paper on the critical analysis and appreciation of the poems contained in the book. Writer and poet Younis Waleed also presented a paper on critical analysis of the book.

Chairman, Life Foundation, Baba Nazar-ul-Islam congratulated Dr Gazanfar Ali Gazal for bringing out his third poetic compilation “Gulban-e-Khayal.” He on behalf of the Life Foundation presented this year’s best achievers award to Dr Gazanfar Ali, for his outstanding medicare service rendered to the people and needy patients as an efficient physician and doctor.

Dr Gazanfar Ali, while delivering vote of thanks said that his 4th book comprising his Kashmiri poems shall most probably hit the stands in the month of February next year. He said, though medical profession was near to the core of his heart, the poetry was his passion.