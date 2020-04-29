Police act tough against lockdown violators in Ganderbal

Acting tough against the violators of the lockdown here police have arrested 61 person and sealed 51 vehicles.

A senior police official said they were using drones for surveillance and strict implementation of the lockdown orders.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal said 51 vehicles have been seized and 49 vehicles have been challaned for defying lockdown orders.

He said 61 persons have been arrested so far and 28 FIRs have been registered against the violators.

The SSP said around 5,000 police and CAPF personal were deployed to ensure implementation of the lockdown orders.

“The efforts to ensure round-the-clock lockdown is showing results, thanks to public at large,” said the SSP, asking people to follow the health advisories and the lockdown orders in letter and spirit by staying home.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown the police have not lowered its guard against the drug peddlers in the district. A senior police official along with ensuring implementation of the lockdown orders, a special police team from station Safapora led by SHO Sajad Khanday, under the supervision of DySP Mohammed Shafi, has so far arrested 10 “notorious drug peddlers” in the past one month.