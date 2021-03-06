Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Awantipora, Budgam

Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Awantipora and Budgam and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In a statement police said, “officers at a checkpoint established near Petrol Pump DahwatooAwantipora intercepted one person identified as Bakhtawar Ahmad Makroo son of Abdul Rahim Makroo resident of BatporaAwantipora. During checking, officers were able to recover 06 Kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 30/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Similarly, “officers from Police Station Magam at a checkpoint established at Mazhama intercepted one person identified as Asif Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Qayoom Dar resident of DangarporaRathsun. During checking, officers were able to recover 100 grams of Charas like substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” it said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 27/2021 under relevant sections law stands registered at Police Station Magam and further investigation into the case has been taken up.