Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Budgam

Police in Budgam arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession on Monday.

The police in a statement said that officers at a checkpoint established at Parnewa, Budgam intercepted a vehicle Alto-800 bearing registration number HR26W-9846 with two persons identified as Mohammad ShabanWani and his son Sahil Ahmad Wani residents of WatradDalbal,Khanshab, on board.

During checking, officers recovered two kgs of charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Khanshab where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, case FIR No 125/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khanshab and investigation has been initiated.