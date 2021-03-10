Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Srinagar, Kulgam

Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Srinagar and Kulgam districts and also recovered contraband and psychotropic substances from their possession.

In a statement police said, “officers from Police Station Soura at a checkpoint established at Hafiz Bagh Soura intercepted two persons riding a Scooty bearing registration number JK01AK-7854. They have been identified as Umer Ahmad [email protected] Holder son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of UmerhairSoura and UsmanNajar son of Fayaz Ahmad Najar resident of Usmanabad. During checking, officers were able to recover Cannabis which was kept in the boot-space of Scooty wrapped in polythene bags. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Scooty used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 11/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Soura and further investigation has been taken up.

Furthermore in Kulgam, “officers from PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Alstop board intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL26W-7754 with one person on board. He has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Bhat son of MohammaddMaqboolBhat resident of KhudwaniKulgam. During checking, officers were able to recover 12.5Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance and 33 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement reads.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 44/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Qazigund and further investigation into the case has been initiated. It is pertinent to mention that he was involved in case FIR No. 09/2021 of PS Qazigund and was evading his arrest.