Police arrest 6 drug peddlers, cash, contraband recovered

Police in a series of actions have arrested six drug peddlers from Awantipora, Budgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal. Huge quantity of psychotropic and contraband substances were also recovered from their possession, besides, cash amount of `2.40 lacs was also seized.

According to a statement, in Awantipora, officers from police station Tral at a checkpoint established at Gunchocha Crossing Tral intercepted a vehicle Grand i-10 bearing registration No. JK03H-6312 driven by Owais Ashraf resident of Trali Payeen. During checking, officers were able to recover 06 bottles of Codeine phosphate and 270 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from his possession. Meanwhile, officers from PS Tral at a checkpoint established at Lurgam crossing intercepted one person identified as Shabir Ahmad Ganie resident of LurgamTral. During checking, officers were able to recover 3Kgs of grinded Cannabis and 300 grams of Charas like substance from his possession.

In Budgam, officers from Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Mohanpora Ompora intercepted a vehicle Maruti-800 bearing registration No. JK04B-4162 with two persons on board. They have been identified as UmerGaffar Lone resident of Humhama and Aqib Wani resident of Mohanpora Ompora. During checking, officers were able to recover 24 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, 150 Spasmoproxyvon plus Capsules and 99 tablets of Alprazolam.

In Baramulla, officers from Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established near Petrol Pump Khawajabagh intercepted one person identified as Amjid Hussain resident of Delina Baramulla. During checking, offices were able to recover 91 bottles of Codine Phosphate from his possession.

Similarly in Ganderbal, officers at a checkpoint established at Peerpora Ganderbal intercepted one person identified as Gulzar Mohammad Saeed resident of Narayanbagh Shadipora. During checking officers were able to recover 900 grams of bung powder like substance wrapped in Polythene from his possession, besides officers also seized cash amount of `2.40 lacs from his possession.