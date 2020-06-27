Police arrest drug peddler

Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession here at Awantipora.

Officers in the jurisdiction of Police Station Awantipora near Ghat Tokina crossing intercepted a person. During the checking, the officers were able to recover 300 grams of contraband substance from his possession. He was been arrested and shifted to Police station Awantipora where he remains in custody.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been taken up.