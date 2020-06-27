Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 3:25 AM

Police arrest drug peddler

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 3:25 AM

Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession here at Awantipora.

Officers in the jurisdiction of Police Station Awantipora near Ghat Tokina crossing intercepted a person. During the checking, the officers were able to recover 300 grams of contraband substance from his possession. He was been arrested and shifted to Police station Awantipora where he remains in custody.

Trending News

VC CUK urges youth to establish start-ups

ISM organizes awareness camp at Bandipora

DC Kulgam reviews status of land acquisition for NH-444

Private schools announce fee waiver

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been taken up.

Related News