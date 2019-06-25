Kashmir
Police arrest smuggler with 500 grams charas in Mendhar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a smuggler in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district and recovered 500 grams of narcotics from his possession, said a spokesman.

“A police party of police station Mendhar apprehended a person during naka checking at Sanagala chowk and recovered 500 gms approx of charas (44 challis) from his vehicle bearing registration no. JK21 A-4907,” he said.

The spokesman said the person, identified as Raza Ahmad s/o Abdul Hamid R/o Malikpur Gohlad was taken into custody. “In this connection, a case FIR no 99/2019 u/s 8/15/21 NDPS Act was registered and investigation started,” he said.

