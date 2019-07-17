Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore, contraband substance seized

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2019, 4:53 PM

Three drug peddlers were arrested from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and contraband substance was recovered from their possession, police said today.

 “Officers at a checkpoint established at Wadura Sopore arrested three drug peddlers identified as Sabzar Ahmad Malyar son of Abdul Rahman Malyar resident of Mattan Anantnag, Mujeeb Ahmad Khan son of  Bashir Ahmad Khan resident of Lazibal Anantnag and Ayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Seer Hamdan Anantnag,” said an official.

He said 42 bottles of Codeine and cash ₹13100 was recovered from their possession.

“They have been shifted to Police Station Bomai where they remain in custody. One Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK03D 7198 has also been seized in the matter,” said the official.

Case FIR No. 45/2019 under relevant sections has been registered & investigation has been initiated in the matter.

