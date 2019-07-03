Police arrests 10 drug peddlers in central Kashmir's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested ten drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

Officers at Nasrullapora Budgam arrested three drug peddlers identified as Mehrajuddin Mir of Choon Budgam, Syed Arsalaan of Gotapora Budgam residing at Housing Colony Ompora and Obaid Shafi Sofi resident of Housing Colony Ompora, said a police spokesman.

“When the officers spoke to them, they revealed name of a notorious drug peddler identified as Gulzar Ahmad Dar@ Gul Saka of Naidgam Budgam and was subsequently arrested. Contraband substance including Fukki and other narcotic & psychotropic substances were recovered from their possession,” he said.

A case FIR No 198/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Budgam and investigation has been taken up.

At another checkpoint established at Narbal Bridge, officers from the local police unit arrested three drug peddlers, said the spokesman. He identified them as Mudasir Ahmad Mir resident of Karhama Kunzer, Zubair Ahmad Mir resident of Mazhama and Sajad Ahmad Hajam resident of Chaira-guen Magam.

“320 bottles of banned substance codeine Phosphate, 24 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon and 24,000 rupees of fake currency were recovered from their possession,” said the spokesman.

A case FIR No. 88/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Magam and initiated investigations in the matter.

In another instance, officers from police Station Chadoora arrested two drug peddlers identified as Bashir Ahmad Sofi and Ghulam Mohd Ganie residents of Patrigam.

Officers have seized 21.300 kgs of Poppy straw from their possession. In this regard a case FIR No. 118/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in P/S Chadoora and investigation has been taken up.

Similarly, officers from police station Khansahib apprehended a notorious drug peddler identified as Gh Hassan Sheikh resident of Yarikah.

“On checking 120 grams of cannabis was recovered. In this regard, a case FIR NO: 104/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.”