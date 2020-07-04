Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Sopore

Police in Sopore arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

The police spokesperson said that officers at a checkpoint established in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sopore intercepted two persons identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Khoja and Mushtaq Ahmad Khoja, both residents of Seelo Sopore. During checking officers were able to recover 264 Spasmoproxyvon capsules from their possession, he added.

The two have been arrested and shifted to Police station Sopore where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, case FIR No 166/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been initiated.