Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Awantipora

Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

According to a statement, “in Kulgam, officers at a checkpoint established at Amnoo intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Shafiq Ahmad Rather and Aarif Ahmad Rather both residents of Ashmuji Kulgam. During checking, officers were able to recover 200gms of Charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Kulgam where they remain in custody.”

Similarly, police in Awantipora “arrested a drug peddler identified as Manzoor Ahmad Rather resident of Chandhara Pampore from village Kawanni Reshipora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Awantipora. During checking, officers were able to recover 5.5kgs of cannabis powder from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora where he remains in custody.” Accordingly, cases vide FIR numbers 233/2020 & 204/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Kulgam& PS Awantipora respectively and further investigation has been initiated.