Police arrests 5 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Budgam

Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Kulgam and Budgam besides huge quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession.

In a statement police said, “In Kulgam, Officers at a checkpoint established at Mirbazar Chowk intercepted a vehicle (Alto K-10) bearing registration number JK01AD-1930 with one person on board. He has been identified as Aejaz Ahmad Sofi resident of Dal Colony Khomani Chowk Srinagar. During checking officers were able to recover 8.5Kg of Grinded Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”

Case FIR No. 35/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a “police party from PS Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Nassu Badragund Crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number PB29X-3448 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Baljeet Singh and Banarsi Das all residents of Danuri, tehsil Morinada, District Roopar Punjab. During checking officers were able to recover 3.5 Kg of Poppy Straw from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody,” the statement reads.

Similarly in Budgam, “officers at the checkpoint established at Arigam Khanshab intercepted a person identified as Riyaz Ahmed Ganie resident of Arigam Khanshab. During search, 03Kgs of Cannabis Powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”