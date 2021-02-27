Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 12:11 AM

Police arrests 5 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Budgam

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 12:11 AM
Photo by J&K Police

Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Kulgam and Budgam besides huge quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession.

In a statement police said, “In Kulgam, Officers at a checkpoint established at Mirbazar Chowk intercepted a vehicle (Alto K-10) bearing registration number JK01AD-1930 with one person on board. He has been identified as Aejaz Ahmad Sofi resident of Dal Colony Khomani Chowk Srinagar. During checking officers were able to recover 8.5Kg of Grinded Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”

Trending News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Dr Syed Khurshid Iqbal

DAK expresses grief over demise of noted surgeon Dr Khurshid Iqbal

Case FIR No. 35/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a “police party from PS Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Nassu Badragund Crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number PB29X-3448 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Baljeet Singh and Banarsi Das all residents of Danuri, tehsil Morinada, District Roopar Punjab. During checking officers were able to recover 3.5 Kg of Poppy Straw from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody,” the statement reads.

Similarly in Budgam, “officers at the checkpoint established at Arigam Khanshab intercepted a person identified as Riyaz Ahmed Ganie resident of Arigam Khanshab. During search, 03Kgs of Cannabis Powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”

Related News