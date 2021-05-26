Police arrests 6 drug peddlers; contraband substances recovered

Police have arrested six drug peddlers in Budgam, Kulgam and Karnah and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a statement issued here, “in Budgam, officers from Police Station Khansahib intercepted one person during night patrolling near Ruyear Chowk identified as Firdous Ahmed Peer @Mitha son of Ghulam Mohammad Peer resident of Raiyar Beeru. During checking, officers were able to recover 110 grams of charas from his possession.”

Similarly in Kulgam, “police party from Police Station Qazigund under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Lamar crossing intercepted a vehicle Alto Car bearing registration number JK03-0931 with two persons on board who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. They have been identified as Aashiq Hussain Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir resident of Churat and Rayees Ahmad Lone son of Bashir Ahmad Lone resident of Watihal. During checking, officers were able to recover 03 grams of Heroin, banned tablets and a cash amount of Rs. 20830/- from their possession.”

All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody.

“A police party from Police Station Devsar led by SHO PS Devsar under the supervision of DySP PC Kulgam at a checkpoint established near Sopat crossing intercepted a person identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Ismail Bhat resident of Sopat. During checking, officers were able to recover 03 grams of brown sugar like substance, 09 strips of Spasmoproxyvon capsules and a cash amount of Rs 10000/- from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” it said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.31/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Devsar and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile in Karnah official sources said that specific information was received about drugs being smuggled in an LP truck. Acting on the received information, the Police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Karnah, Mudassir Ahmad Khan swung into action and started search operation, on TCP Baghbella, the team successfully located the truck and two persons were nabbed from the spot and 300 grams of Charas recovered from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Abdullah son of Shabir Ahmad and Ikhlaq Ahmad son of Sadeeq Ahmad both are the resident of Lountha Karnah.

A case vide FIR No 52/2021 under sections 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against the duo in Police Station Karnah and further investigation Taken up official added.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered against them at respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.