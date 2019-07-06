Police arrests bootlegger in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger in Kangan area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

The police has identified the bootlegger as Suliman Hashim Ansari alias Danish resident of Najeeb Ahad Bijnoor, Uttar Pradesh.

“Ansari was arrested at a checkpoint in Kangan. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at Tawheed Pora, Kangan, Ganderbal. We have recovered seven bottles of illicit liquor from his possession,” police spokesperson in a press statement said.

He said a case FIR No. 37/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kangan and investigation has been initiated.