Police arrests bootlegger in Srinagar

Also Read | Bootlegger held with 130 pouches of illicit liquor in Jammu

Police in Srinagar claimed to have arrested a bootlegger during a naka checking and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

Also Read | Police arrests bootlegger in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A police party led by SHO Soura intercepted an individual carrying a bag during a naka checking at main Chowk Soura Srinagar, said a spokesman.

Also Read | Bootlegger held in Anantnag: Police

“During search, 21 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Sawariya Sheikh resident of Katchama Kralpora,” he said.

A case FIR No. 48/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and investigation has been initiated.