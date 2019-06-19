Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 5:32 PM

Police arrests bootlegger in Srinagar

Police in Srinagar claimed to have arrested a bootlegger during a naka checking and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

A police party led by SHO Soura intercepted an individual carrying a bag during a naka checking at main Chowk Soura Srinagar, said a spokesman.

“During search, 21 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Sawariya Sheikh resident of Katchama Kralpora,” he said.

A case FIR No. 48/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and investigation has been initiated.

