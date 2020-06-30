Police arrests burglar in Sopore

Police in Sopore arrested a person and are looking for the other one who are accused of being involved in a burglary case here.

In a statement issued here, police said that on 20 June 2020, police station Sopore received a complaint regarding burglary incident in the residential house of a person named Ulfat Ahmad Khawja, resident of Seloo Sopore. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, officers arrested a suspected person identified of being the resident of Seloo Sopore. During questioning, the suspect confessed to the crime and gave details of his involvement in the crime. He was arrested and shifted to PS Sopore where he remains in custody, read the statement.

The investigators also learnt about the involvement of another person who is the resident of Sempora Sopore and is also involved in the crime. He is presently at large and efforts are on to effect his arrest, read the statement.