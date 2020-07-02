Kashmir, Today's Paper
Police arrests drug peddler in Bandipora

Representational Pic
Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police said that based on specific input about possession of drugs in a residential house located at InderkoteSumbal area of Bandipora district, Bandipora Police raided the house.

“During search of the house, we recovered 37 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from the possession of a person named Mehraj-ud-Din Najar, resident of Inderkote Sumbal,” the police said.

The accused has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Sumbal where he remains in custody.

A case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sumbal and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

