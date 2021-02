Police have arrested a drug peddler in Sopore and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

In a statement police said, “officers during the course of investigation of case FIR No. 24/2021 of Police Station Dangiwacha, arrested one more drug peddler identified as Shakir Ahmad Baba resident of Ladoora Rafiabad along with 13 bottles of Codeine Phosphate. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”

Further investigation into the matter is going on.