Sopore,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 1:01 AM

Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

In a statement, police said that officers at a checkpoint established near NHW Hygam crossing intercepted an individual identified as Altaf Hussain Mir son of Mohammad Yousef Mir resident of Mir Mohalla Hygam.

“During checking, officers were able to recover psychotropic substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” police said.

A case with FIR No. 70/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tarzoo and further investigation has been initiated, police added.

