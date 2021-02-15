Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:53 AM

Police arrests drug peddler in Srinagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:53 AM

Police in Srinagar have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

According to a statement, “Officers during patrolling in the J/D of PS Nowhatta intercepted a vehicle (Honda Amaze) bearing registration number JK01V-5075 with one person on board. He has been identified as Muneer Ahmad Bhat resident of MominabadBatamaloo Srinagar. During checking, officers were able to recover psychotropic substance (05 Coughrex codeine phosphate bottles) from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 05/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowhatta and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Related News