Police arrests drug peddler in Srinagar

Police in Srinagar have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

According to a statement, “Officers during patrolling in the J/D of PS Nowhatta intercepted a vehicle (Honda Amaze) bearing registration number JK01V-5075 with one person on board. He has been identified as Muneer Ahmad Bhat resident of MominabadBatamaloo Srinagar. During checking, officers were able to recover psychotropic substance (05 Coughrex codeine phosphate bottles) from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 05/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowhatta and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.