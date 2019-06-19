Police arrests five in south Kashmir with material used for 'making IEDs'

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five people and recovered material used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday night.

A special team of police in separate raids arrested the five persons and recovered material used for making the explosive devices including IEDs, GNS reported.

The arrestees were identified as Aqib Nazir Rather son of Nazir Ahmad Rather of Awneera Shopian, Amir Nazir Wani son of Nazir Ahmad of Durpora Shopian, Sameer Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Shirmal Shopian, Faisal Farooq Ahanger son of Farooq Ahmad Ahanger of Moolu Chitragam, Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Ayoub of Dangerpora Shopian.

Police has said that they were planning to target security forces by planting explosives during their movement in the area.

“Besides material, on the disclosure of these arrested associates of militants, a sophisticated IED was also recovered from their possession thus a major tragedy was averted in the southern district,” the officer said.

The officer said that a case under FIR number 39/2019 under section 16,18, 38, 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) has been registered and further investigations taken up.

