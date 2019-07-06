Police arrests 'jewel thief', recovers stolen property worth Rs 34 lakh

Police in Srinagar has arrested a ‘jewel thief’ and arrested property worth 34 lakh rupees from his possession, an official said today.

Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Chatpora Pulwama would pose as a matchmaker and carry out thefts in Srinagar, said a police spokesman.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“Posing as a marriage broker (Manzimyoer), the accused committed 8 thefts in the areas of PS Shergarhi, Shaheedganj, Rajbagh, Sadder, Parimpora in the city in the last 6 months,” he said.

Since January 2019, many burglaries/thefts were reported from areas of Srinagar after which special teams were formed by SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, said an official.

The police team zeroed in on Bilal Ahmed Ganie through a series of scientific and human investigative techniques, he said.

The police recovered gold jewelry, Laptops along with the foreign currencies of several countries.The account having the converted money (through selling the stolen jewelry) have been frozen legally.

“Complainants are informed to recognize their stolen property and can get it released from Court of law.”

About six cases of theft have got solved by arresting the said accused and his sustained incustody interrogation so far.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The receiver of the stolen property Gupta Jewelers of Hari Singh High Street was also arrested during the course of investigation.

“Further investigation in these cases is going on and we are hopeful of getting some more valuable confessions.”