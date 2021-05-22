Police arrests stabber within 24 hours in Baramulla

Baramulla Police have arrested an accused person within 24 hours after stabbing a person at Trikolbal Pattan in district Baramulla.

In a statement police said, “On 21st May 2021 in evening hours one person namely Manzoor Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohammad Wani resident of Trikolbal was stabbed by one person namely Yaseen Hajam son of Ghulam Mustafa Hajam resident of Trikolbal Pattan. The accused had fled from the spot after committing the crime. The injured was taken to nearby hospital by locals for treatment, later he was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No 135/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation was set into motion.

A special investigation team under the supervision of SDPO Pattan and headed by SHO PS Pattan was constituted to nab the accused person. During the course of investigation, several raids were made at different suspected locations by the team. Finally, in the wee hours today, the team was successful to arrest the accused person. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody, police said.