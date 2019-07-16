Police arrests two burglars in Ganderbal, recovers stolen property

Police in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two persons who were attempting to steal water pipes.

Police Station Safapora received information that two persons have illegally trespassed inside the water pump station for stealing water pipes, said an official.

Officers from the local police unit rushed to spot and arrested two persons, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Guroo son of Abdul Aziz Guroo and Arif Ahmad Guroo son of Bashir Ahmad Guroo, both residents of Naninara Sumbal. They have been shifted to Police Station Safapora where they remain in custody.

During the course of investigation, officers learnt that the duo had sneaked inside water station and stolen water pipes. Both of them were involved in the commission of crime. Eventually the stolen water pipes were also recovered by police.

A case FIR No. 09/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation in the matter is going on.