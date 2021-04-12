Police assures media persons of help to prevent misinformation

Police on Monday assured media persons of cooperating with them for providing prompt information and in the process help in prevent misinformation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Bhat Monday held an interaction with the working journalists of Baramulla at Police Lines Baramulla.

During the interaction, the journalists from Baramulla highlighted the various issues confronting the journalist fraternity while discharging their duties.

The journalists from Baramulla requested the Police officer to pass on instructions to the Police officials to be prompt in providing information so that misinformation is prevented.

The journalists from Baramulla also requested the SSP Baramulla Bhat to pass directions to stop the use of press labels on the vehicles of “undesirable elements” who are not remotely associated with the field of media.

The SSP Baramulla assured the journalists that the cooperation between media persons and Police would be made stronger and the relations friendlier.

He assured them that every effort would be taken to address the issues confronting of journalists as far as Police was concerned.