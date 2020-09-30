Police bids farewell to superannuating officers

Police hosted an impressive farewell function at District Police Office Handwara to bid adieu to the officers who superannuated from their active services. Social distancing norms and other protocols were followed during the farewell function, police spokesperson said Wednesday.

SP Handwara Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy along with ASP Handwara, SDPO Handwara, DySP DAR and other officers, officials participated in the function. The relatives of the superannuated officers also took part in the event.

SP Handwara while acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officers conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for their good health and success post retirement.